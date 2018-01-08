Welwyn hotel conversion for Willmott Dixon

Willmott Dixon Interiors has booked a £5m contract to convert an office building in Welwyn Garden City into a 79-bed Travelodge hotel.

The building to be converted is called the Gatehouse, close to the Howard Shopping Centre and mainline train station in the centre of Welwyn Garden City.

Working with architects Ratcliffe Groves Partnership and project manager Rougemont Property Consultants, Willmott Dixon Interiors is expected to complete the conversion by July 2018.

The contractor has found rich pickings in hotel conversion work, with more than 1,000 rooms in progress or completed since mid-2016. For Travelodge, it has completed more than 35,000 over the past nine years – most recently a £4m contract for an overhaul of the Farringdon Travelodge in London.

Willmott Dixon Interiors managing director Graham Shaw said: “We know the Travelodge brand well and our team of hotel specialists will make sure this new hotel in Welwyn Garden City is a fine addition to the brand’s portfolio across the UK.”

Willmott Dixon’s hotel experience also includes several new-builds, such as the 154-bed Village Hotel in Portsmouth, Dorsett City Hotel next to Aldgate underground station in London, a new Premier Inn hotel in Beverley, a Novotel in Brentford and a Holiday Inn on Commercial Road in East London.