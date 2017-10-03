Wernick invests £5m in solar powered huts

Wernick Hire is investing more than £5m in 210 new welfare cabins with energy saving technology.

Wernick Hire has agreed to buy 110 mobile Fusion Pulse units from Genquip Groundhog and 100 Fusion Pulse static units over the next 18 months.

It expects the solar-powered cabins to help its customers reduce both their carbon footprint and their fuel bills.

Genquip Groundhog sales & marketing manager Peter Beach said: “Wernick Hire’s clients will experience an up to 80% reduction in their carbon emissions through the use of hybrid generators and solar panels. They will also benefit from the Groundhog Shield telemetry system which allows the units to be tracked and monitored on a daily basis. “

Wernick Hire deputy managing director Jonathan Wernick said: “Wernick Hire has always sought to be an industry leader, providing the highest standard of site accommodation possible, and moving forward with innovative new ideas to improve the construction industry. These new units will allow our clients to cut carbon emissions and save on fuel bills, while making no compromises on the comfort of their site operatives.”