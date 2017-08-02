Weston Homes offers £20,000 reward after break-in (– watch video)

House-builder Weston Homes is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the return of machinery and material stolen from its Southend storage facility last months.

A gang of thieves stole £250,000-worth of machinery and materials from Weston Homes four-acre storage facility off Fairfax Drive in Southend over the course of Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July 2017.

The gang made away with plant machinery, quartz worktops, wood flooring, granite paving and glass.

It is being described as the biggest property crime of the year.

Weston Homes reported the robbery to Essex police force as soon as it was discovered on Monday 10th July 2017. The earliest that Essex police were able to attend to take initial information about the robbery was on 21st July, the company said, so it has decided to try and crack the case itself, posting CCTV footage of the theft online.

Michael Alden, commercial director at Weston Homes, said: “This audacious robbery will eventually end up costing our company up to three quarters of a million pounds to a million pounds in losses once building delays, material reordering, time and legal costs are taken into account. We are deeply disappointed in the slow police response and their lack of resourcing to assist, hence we have decided to offer a reward to members of the general public, and also publicise the robbery via a video and social media.”

For any leads/tip-offs on the robbery, contact Weston Homes on securityhotline@weston-homes.com or Tel: 01279 874 193.