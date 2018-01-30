Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue January 30 2018

News » Plant » Whyte Crane orders 21 Liebherrs » published 30 Jan 2018

Whyte Crane orders 21 Liebherrs

A substantial contract at the Ineos oil refinery in Grangemouth has prompted Whyte Crane Hire to buy 21 more Liebherr mobile cranes.

At the handover of Whyte Crane Hire’s latest Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2 are, left to right, Reinhold Breitenmoser and Richard Everist (both Liebherr), Lawrence Whyte (Whyte Crane Hire), Christoph Kleiner (Liebherr), Mark Syme (Whyte), Brian Lang and Mich Above: At the handover of Whyte Crane Hire’s latest Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2 are, left to right, Reinhold Breitenmoser and Richard Everist (both Liebherr), Lawrence Whyte (Whyte Crane Hire), Christoph Kleiner (Liebherr), Mark Syme (Whyte), Brian Lang and Mich

Whyte Crane Hire has a substantially Liebherr-made fleet and having bought four cranes from the German manufacturer in early 2017, ordered 21 more at the end of the year.

The first two, a 300-tonne class LTM 1300-6.2 mobile crane and a compact 50-tonne LTC 1050-3.1, were delivered at the end of November.

A second LTC 1050-3.1 compact mobile crane is due to be delivered soon. The rest of the order is for mobile cranes including two LTM 1040-2.1s, three LTM 1050-3.1s, five LTM 1060-3.1s, three LTM 1070-4.2s, two LTM 1090-4.1s, an LTM 1095-5.1, an LTM 1130-5.1 and a 450-tonne class LTM 1450-8.1, which will be the first of this model in Scotland.

A number of the cranes ordered are to enable Whyte Crane Hire to fulfil a contract that the company has won to undertake work at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, which is Scotland’s only crude oil refinery.

Managing director Mark Syme said: ‘We have won work through our ability to provide good service to our clients. An important part of that good service is our maintenance of a modern fleet and this latest investment is in line with that ongoing strategy. We continue to invest in Liebherr cranes in particular because they are both innovative and reliable with a backup service that is unrivalled in the industry.’

 

 

This article was published on 30 Jan 2018 (last updated on 30 Jan 2018).

