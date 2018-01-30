News » Plant » Whyte Crane orders 21 Liebherrs » published 30 Jan 2018
Whyte Crane orders 21 Liebherrs
A substantial contract at the Ineos oil refinery in Grangemouth has prompted Whyte Crane Hire to buy 21 more Liebherr mobile cranes.
Whyte Crane Hire has a substantially Liebherr-made fleet and having bought four cranes from the German manufacturer in early 2017, ordered 21 more at the end of the year.
The first two, a 300-tonne class LTM 1300-6.2 mobile crane and a compact 50-tonne LTC 1050-3.1, were delivered at the end of November.
A second LTC 1050-3.1 compact mobile crane is due to be delivered soon. The rest of the order is for mobile cranes including two LTM 1040-2.1s, three LTM 1050-3.1s, five LTM 1060-3.1s, three LTM 1070-4.2s, two LTM 1090-4.1s, an LTM 1095-5.1, an LTM 1130-5.1 and a 450-tonne class LTM 1450-8.1, which will be the first of this model in Scotland.
A number of the cranes ordered are to enable Whyte Crane Hire to fulfil a contract that the company has won to undertake work at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, which is Scotland’s only crude oil refinery.
Managing director Mark Syme said: ‘We have won work through our ability to provide good service to our clients. An important part of that good service is our maintenance of a modern fleet and this latest investment is in line with that ongoing strategy. We continue to invest in Liebherr cranes in particular because they are both innovative and reliable with a backup service that is unrivalled in the industry.’
