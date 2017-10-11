News » Over £20m » Willmott Dixon adds £66m to university workload » published 11 Oct 2017
Willmott Dixon adds £66m to university workload
Willmott Dixon is in demand on campus, snaring £66m-worth of new orders at three universities in the Midlands.
Willmott Dixon has recently delivered £400m of work in higher education and has now been booked in by Warwick University, Coventry University and University of Birmingham.
The largest contract is a £36m sports hub for University of Warwick, which follows its recent completion at the same university of the Oculus Building on campus.
At nearby Coventry University, Willmott Dixon has won a £15m contract for a low carbon technology centre for car manufacturers to test engines. Willmott Dixon recently built Coventry’s new campuses in Scarborough and London.
At the University of Birmingham, Willmott Dixon has two projects together worth £15m: the ‘Green Heart’ student centre and a new data centre.
