Willmott Dixon to build Rotherham college block

Willmott Dixon has picked up a £7m contract for a new college building in Rotherham.

RNN Group, formed in 2016 from the merger of Rotherham College of Arts & Technology and North Nottinghamshire College, is developing University Centre Rotherham (UCR) on land purchased from Rotherham Council in the town centre, near the main Rotherham College campus.

The new centre will provide teaching, study and exhibition spaces, for university students as well as a library, café and social areas.

Building work begin this summer, with completion scheduled for autumn 2018.

Willmott Dixon has £350m of work in the higher education sector on its books, including a School of Medicine for Anglia Ruskin at its Chelmsford campus.