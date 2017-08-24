News » Over £20m » Winners revealed on Cambridgeshire's £700m design & build framework » published 24 Aug 2017
Winners revealed on Cambridgeshire's £700m design & build framework
Cambridgeshire County Council has gone live on a framework contract for design & build services, worth an estimated total of £727m over the next four years.
The framework is divided into five lots, by value of projects to be undertaken. Many contractors appear in multiple lots but only Kier appears in all of them.
The framework will be used to procure contractors to deliver projects primarily in the education sector, but will also include schemes in social care, health, blue light services, residential and community and public buildings. It will be used mainly across Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
The selected contractors in each lot are:
Lot 1: projects value at £1m to <£3m (Initial estimated total value of the lot: £24m)
- Lakehouse Contracts
- Kier Construction
- Built Offsite Ltd
- Jeakins Weir
- Thomas Sinden
Lot 2: £3m to <£6.5m (£66m estimated total value)
- Lakehouse Contracts
- RG Carter Construction
- Kier Construction
- Thomas Sinden
- Built Offsite
Lot 3: £6.5m to <£10m (£196m estimated total value)
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Lakehouse Contracts
- Kier Construction
- RG Carter Construction
- Morgan Sindall
Lot 4: £10m to <£15m (£82m estimated total value)
- Lakehouse Contracts
- RG Carter Construction
- Kier Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Morgan Sindall
Lot 5: projects valued at £15m or more (£386m estimated total value)
- Kier Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Morgan Sindall
- RG Carter Construction
- Balfour Beatty Regional Construction
This article was published on 24 Aug 2017 (last updated on 14 Sep 2017).