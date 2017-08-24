Winners revealed on Cambridgeshire's £700m design & build framework

Cambridgeshire County Council has gone live on a framework contract for design & build services, worth an estimated total of £727m over the next four years.

The framework is divided into five lots, by value of projects to be undertaken. Many contractors appear in multiple lots but only Kier appears in all of them.

The framework will be used to procure contractors to deliver projects primarily in the education sector, but will also include schemes in social care, health, blue light services, residential and community and public buildings. It will be used mainly across Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

The selected contractors in each lot are:

Lot 1: projects value at £1m to <£3m (Initial estimated total value of the lot: £24m)

Lakehouse Contracts

Kier Construction

Built Offsite Ltd

Jeakins Weir

Thomas Sinden

Lot 2: £3m to <£6.5m (£66m estimated total value)

Lakehouse Contracts

RG Carter Construction

Kier Construction

Thomas Sinden

Built Offsite

Lot 3: £6.5m to <£10m (£196m estimated total value)

McLaughlin & Harvey

Lakehouse Contracts

Kier Construction

RG Carter Construction

Morgan Sindall

Lot 4: £10m to <£15m (£82m estimated total value)

Lakehouse Contracts

RG Carter Construction

Kier Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Morgan Sindall

Lot 5: projects valued at £15m or more (£386m estimated total value)