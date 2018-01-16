Winvic gets start date for Sheffield PRS scheme

Winvic Construction has been given a 29th January start date for a £32m private rented sector (PRS) development in Sheffield city centre.

Winvic has been contracted to build the Eccy Village project in Sheffield, comprising 237 build-to-rent apartments in a nine-storey building.

There will also be space for retailers, cafes and restaurants in the development, as well as an undercroft car park.

The client is Abode Hallam, which secured a deal last week for funding for the scheme from private residential landlord Grainger.

Winvic’s director for multiroom, Mark Jones, said: “Our team and I have been working with the client, fund and design team over the last year, developing the design and engineering value into the scheme. We’re delighted to have secured this project, which is due to commence on site this month for delivery in August 2019, and I’m very much looking forward to building a lasting relationship with Abode Hallam and Grainger.”

Abode Hallam’s Jason Sobey, added: “Winvic is making strides and winning awards in the multi-room sector across the country so this delivery partnership with them is an exciting one.”