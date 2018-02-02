News » Over £20m » Winvic starts £30m second phase at Rushden Lakes » published 2 Feb 2018
Winvic starts £30m second phase at Rushden Lakes
Construction contractor Winvic has begun work on the £30.5m second phase of Rushden Lakes shopping centre in Northamptonshire.
Phase 2 includes leisure elements of the project. The steel frame for a 28-metre high cinema building is now being erected. At the same time, the western retail terrace and the leisure facility steel frames have also begun, with an overall 20-week assembly programme. External cladding has also started this week.
Rushden Lakes is being developed by LXB Retail Properties and is funded by The Crown Estate.
Winvic Construction completed Phase 1 under a £46m contract in July 2017 after 66 weeks, creating stores for 35 retailers. Phase 2 should be completed by January 2019, bringing a 14-screen cinema and four other leisure units, as well as approximately a dozen restaurants, five more shops and additional car parking.
A video on the project and progress to date has been produced and is shown below.
This article was published on 2 Feb 2018 (last updated on 2 Feb 2018).
