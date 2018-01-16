Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu January 18 2018

News » Over £20m » Wokingham invites bids for £241m highways contract » published 16 Jan 2018

Wokingham invites bids for £241m highways contract

Wokingham Borough Council is inviting tenders for the provision of its highways and transport maintenance and construction contract.

Wokingham is a unitary authority in Berkshire. Its highways contract has an estimated value of £241m and runs for seven years, with the option to extend to 10.

Contractors have until Valentine's Day – 14th February 2018 – to declare interest. From these, three will be invited to make full bids.

 

 

For further details, see our Contract Leads section.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 16 Jan 2018 (last updated on 16 Jan 2018).

