News » Over £20m » Wokingham invites bids for £241m highways contract » published 16 Jan 2018
Wokingham invites bids for £241m highways contract
Wokingham Borough Council is inviting tenders for the provision of its highways and transport maintenance and construction contract.
Wokingham is a unitary authority in Berkshire. Its highways contract has an estimated value of £241m and runs for seven years, with the option to extend to 10.
Contractors have until Valentine's Day – 14th February 2018 – to declare interest. From these, three will be invited to make full bids.
This article was published on 16 Jan 2018 (last updated on 16 Jan 2018).