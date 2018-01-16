Wokingham invites bids for £241m highways contract

Wokingham Borough Council is inviting tenders for the provision of its highways and transport maintenance and construction contract.

Wokingham is a unitary authority in Berkshire. Its highways contract has an estimated value of £241m and runs for seven years, with the option to extend to 10.

Contractors have until Valentine's Day – 14th February 2018 – to declare interest. From these, three will be invited to make full bids.

For further details, see our Contract Leads section.