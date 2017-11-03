WSP buys Colombian consultant

WSP has bought a Colombia-based multidisciplinary consulting firm.

Consultoría Colombiana – known as ConCol – employs 1,000 people and also has offices in Peru, Chile, Panama and Mexico.

“The acquisition of ConCol, which was financed using our available cash and credit facilities, will further strengthen our presence in Latin America, especially in power transmission, a ConCol core market,” said WSP president and chief executive officer Alexandre L'Heureux. WSP now has approximately 2,500 employees in this region and the integration will be led by chief operating officer Paul Dollin. "As positive economic data continues to emerge from the Latin American economy, we are confident this transaction will support our plan to be a top tier player in each geography and sector where we operate. We look forward to welcoming all our new employees in Latin America to WSP."

ConCol chief executive officer Andrés Manrique Manrique added: “I have had the opportunity to meet with many WSP professionals from around the world and I am truly excited by the opportunity for our team to become a member of the WSP family. As a global firm with a recognized technical expertise and expanded global network, WSP is the perfect partner for us to pursue our growth. This transaction will translate into tremendous opportunities for both clients and employees, in all Latin America.”

ConCol, which was founded in 1971, carries out services including studies, planning, design, supervision and project management for clients in sectors such as power, transportation, water & sanitation, buildings, oil & gas, public utilities.