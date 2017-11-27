WSP completes Opus buyout

Opus International Consultants is now part WSP following approval by the New Zealand authorities.

Canada-based consulting giant WSP has been granted consent by the Overseas Investment Office for the acquisition of all of Opus’ shares under the takeover offer made on 1 September 2017 (link opens in new tab).

As a result, WSP has now declared its offer unconditional and advised Opus that it has become the dominant owner for the purposes of the Takeovers Code.

“The approval from the Overseas Investment Office now enables the acquisition process to be completed and the amalgamation of our two companies to begin,” said Opus chair Keith Watson. “Opus’ new ownership will create a significant opportunity for our people and clients, and we look forward to the benefits and strengths the joining of our companies will bring to us and the industry we serve.”

WSP operates in a total 47 markets and now has a 42,000-strong workforce.