Construction News

Wed February 28 2018

News » International » WSP picked for Seattle bus rapid transit » published 28 Feb 2018

WSP picked for Seattle bus rapid transit

WSP has won a US$6.4m (£4.6m) contract for consultancy work on one of two bus rapid transit (BRT) projects being planned for the area around the US city of Seattle.

The WSP consultancy contract for the I-405 BRT project follows approval earlier this month for consultancy work on another BRT scheme, the SR 522.

BRT is a new high-capacity transit service using specialised buses with multiple doors for fast entry and exit; platform-level boarding; and off-board fare payment. It features new bus lanes and transit priority improvements, with the aim of providing a fast, frequent and reliable service similar to rail but on rubber tires.

The aim is for the BRT lines to provide a fast, reliable service to people along the two corridors, with connections to the Link light rail service in Lynnwood, Shoreline, Bellevue and Tukwila.

The Sound Transit Board approved a contract worth US$6.424m with WSP USA for consulting services on the I-405 BRT project. In early February, the board had approved a US$2.75m contract with David Evans & Associates for consulting services for the first phase of the SR 522 BRT project.

In a related action, the board has approved a US$223,893 task order with the Washington State Department of Transportation for overall coordination during the first development phase of the I-405 BRT project.

I-405 BRT will connect communities along 37 miles of I-405 and SR 518 from Lynnwood to Burien. The project will include a new transit centre in South Renton and 11 BRT stations, three of which will include added parking. Buses will travel in managed lanes to increase speed and reliability.

The eight-mile SR 522 BRT route will serve the growing North Lake Washington communities with a range of enhancements to provide fast connections to Link light rail at Shoreline South/NE 145th and BRT on I-405. The project includes nine stations with additional parking at Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Bothell; and an expanded transit centre at UW Bothell. 

“Sound Transit’s first BRT projects will provide frequent, fast and reliable transit service to people living and working along the I-405 and SR 522 corridors, who currently experience some of the worst traffic congestion in the region,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “BRT will reduce peak-hour transit travel time along I-405 by about 30 percent, and provide reliable connections to Link from SR 522, enabling faster trips to downtown, the airport and throughout the region.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 28 Feb 2018 (last updated on 28 Feb 2018).

