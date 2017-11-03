News » Over £20m » Yorkshire Water tenders £300m framework » published 3 Nov 2017
Yorkshire Water tenders £300m framework
Yorkshire Water is advertising for seven contractors to take on £300m worth of construction works over the next five years.
Yorkshire Water’s civils framework covers all civil engineering activity that is not taken on by its Tier 1 partners.
It is divided into two lots, each valued at £150m. Three contractors are wanted for Lot 1, which is for civils projects. Four contractors are sought for Lot 2, minor civils.
The water company reserves the option to extend the contracts for a further three years, subject to performance.
