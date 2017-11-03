Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Yorkshire Water tenders £300m framework » published 3 Nov 2017

Yorkshire Water tenders £300m framework

Yorkshire Water is advertising for seven contractors to take on £300m worth of construction works over the next five years.

Yorkshire Water’s civils framework covers all civil engineering activity that is not taken on by its Tier 1 partners.

It is divided into two lots, each valued at £150m. Three contractors are wanted for Lot 1, which is for civils projects. Four contractors are sought for Lot 2, minor civils.

The water company reserves the option to extend the contracts for a further three years, subject to performance.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 3 Nov 2017 (last updated on 3 Nov 2017).

More News Channels