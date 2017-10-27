BAM wins second Lancaster Uni job

BAM Construction has won its second major building job of recent months for Lancaster University.

BAM has been selected to build the 8,000 m² first phase of the university’s Health Innovation Campus.

The contract value is £29.7m, which is much the same value as the £30m contract that BAM won in June this year to redevelop Lancaster University Management School on the university's Bailrigg campus.

The Health Innovation Campus is to be built on land just next to the Bailrigg campus. It is expected to be a centre of excellence for innovation and research in health. Construction work is due to begin this year with completion in September 2019.

Neil Johnson, dean of the Faculty of Health & Medicine: “The Health Innovation development will trigger collaborations between the brightest minds in academia, business and healthcare and also draw in members of the public to help find solutions to some of the most urgent, health-related issues facing society. It will drive new innovations, new thinking, new approaches, new services and new products in healthcare, making a significant impact locally, nationally and internationally.”