Manchester advertises £190m Our Town Hall management contract

Manchester City Council is advertising for a management contractor for its Town Hall and Albert Square refurbishment contract.

Mace was named project manager for the £330m project, called Our Town Hall, in August 2017.

Today a contract notice is published in the Official Journal of the EU for a management contractor for the project. Estimated contract value is advertised as £190m.

The management contractor will act as principal contractor and have responsibility for planning and cost control; advising on the packaging of works and managing the delivery of the programme including procuring and entering into the work package contracts, management of the supply chain and delivery of all works packages; managing the co-ordination of the design team and integration between the project team, the council and works contractors.

The council is using the Chest e-business portal. Applicants need to register their details at www.the-chest.org.uk/procontract