New chief exec for BESA

David Frise has been appointed chief executive officer of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA).

He has been combining the roles of head of sustainability at BESA and chief executive of the construction fit-out body FIS (Finishes & Interiors Sector) for seven years. He takes over as CEO of BESA with immediate effect, but will also continue in his role at the FIS for a short period to help manage the transition to his successor.

At BESA (formerly the Heating & Ventilation Contractors Association) he succeeds Paul McLaughlin, who stepped down in November after breaking his back in a cycling accident.

David Frise spent the first 10 years of his career in the Royal Navy in nuclear submarines. He left in 1988 to become managing director of a building engineering services contractor. He became chief executive of FIS in 2010.

The BESA board said that Mr Frise was the ‘outstanding candidate’, demonstrating a clear appreciation of the role members play in the organisation and an understanding of their different needs and priorities.

“It was clear from the start that David was the charismatic leader we had been looking for,” said BESA president Tim Hopkinson. “He is the right man to represent our association at all levels and to build on its heritage and profile.”

Mr Frise said that his priorities included stepping up the association’s provision of technical guidance and training.