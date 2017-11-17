Alstom wins Singapore signalling contract

Alstom has signed a contract to supply the signalling system for the final phase of Singapore’s Circle Line (CCL).

The contract with Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) includes the supply of its Urbalis driverless signalling system, equipping new trains and those on the existing line and an upgrade of the automatic train supervision system (ATS). It is Alstom's second substantial signalling win this month, following the award of the contract for the system for a tramway line in Israel (link opens in new tab).

Singapore CCL Stage 6 will be 4km long and will add three stations, Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward, to the existing line of 30 stations across 35.5km. Once completed around 2025, it will close the loop of CCL by connecting Harbour Front Station to Marina Bay Station. The final construction contract had been awarded this month (link opens in new tab).

Alstom has already supplied signalling systems for three metro lines in Singapore, along a length of more than 100km. They are North East Line (20km), the first full underground driverless metro line in Singapore, the earlier parts of the Circle Line (39.5km) and Thomson East Coast Line (43km), which will start revenue service in five stages from 2019 until 2024.

“By closing the loop of the line with a service-proven signalling system, commuters will have an easier and faster travel experience from the western to the eastern part of Singapore,” said Alstom managing director of China & East Asia Ling Fang.