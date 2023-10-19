Re:Construction podcast – Episode 138

Bishop & Taylor mull over Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s promise to get Britain building again and the National Infrastructure Commission’s blueprint that might help him. They also return to the topic of dodgy ladders, with new research form the Ladder Association.

18th October 2023: Episode 138: Listen online

