Eight picked for £600m civils framework

Scottish Procurement, acting through Scottish ministers have worked with industry on the development of a national framework for public sector civil engineering works in Scotland.

The four-year framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m); structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m); and all civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m).

The selected contractors in each category are:

General civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m)

Amalgamated Construction

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Farrans Construction

Galliford Try Construction

Graham

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m)

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Galliford Try Construction

Graham

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

RJ Mcleod Contractors

Taziker Industrial

All civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m)

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Farrans Construction

Graham

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

