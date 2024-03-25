Eight picked for £600m civils framework

Scottish Procurement, acting through Scottish ministers have worked with industry on the development of a national framework for public sector civil engineering works in Scotland.
The four-year framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m); structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m); and all civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m).
The selected contractors in each category are:
General civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m)
- Amalgamated Construction
- Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
- Farrans Construction
- Galliford Try Construction
- Graham
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
Structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m)
- Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
- Galliford Try Construction
- Graham
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- RJ Mcleod Contractors
- Taziker Industrial
All civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m)
- Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
- Farrans Construction
- Graham
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
