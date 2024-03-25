  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 25 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Eight picked for £600m civils framework

Eight picked for £600m civils framework

8 hours The Scottish government has selected eight contractors for a civil engineering framework valued at £600m.

Scottish Procurement, acting through Scottish ministers have worked with industry on the development of a national framework for public sector civil engineering works in Scotland.

The four-year framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m);  structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m); and all civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m).

The selected contractors in each category are:

General civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £120m)

  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
  • Farrans Construction
  • Galliford Try Construction
  • Graham
  • Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Structural civil engineering works of a value between £5m and £25m (total value £80m)

  • Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
  • Galliford Try Construction
  • Graham
  • Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
  • RJ Mcleod Contractors
  • Taziker Industrial

All civil engineering works of a value between £25m and £100m (total value £400m)

  • Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering
  • Farrans Construction
  • Graham
  • Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »