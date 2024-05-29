  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu May 30 2024

  3. Avant starts £137m Doncaster development

1 day Avant Homes has started construction on the first phase of a £137m development in Doncaster.

Generic CGI of Avant styles
Eden Fields is an 81-acre site just off the A630 in Edenthorpe where Avant plans to put up 600 new homes – with a variety of sizes and tenures.

The first phase will comprise 248 homes, of which 27 (c. 11%) have been designated as affordable housing.

The developer is putting in a pond to “demonstrate the importance Avant Homes places on the biodiversity of its developments”, and a recreation area.

First resident are expected to move in next spring (2025).

