Avant starts £137m Doncaster development

Generic CGI of Avant styles

Eden Fields is an 81-acre site just off the A630 in Edenthorpe where Avant plans to put up 600 new homes – with a variety of sizes and tenures.

The first phase will comprise 248 homes, of which 27 (c. 11%) have been designated as affordable housing.

The developer is putting in a pond to “demonstrate the importance Avant Homes places on the biodiversity of its developments”, and a recreation area.

First resident are expected to move in next spring (2025).

