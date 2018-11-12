Tender published for £400m Scottish housing frameworks

The two lots have a combined value of £400m. One is for projects of up to 30 units while the other covers larger numbers. Both will be for three years with possible one-year extension.

The framework agreement will mainly cover new-build housing. However there may be a proportion of conversion, rehabilitation or renovation works to existing properties, including non-residential and/or listed buildings.

The projects will range in size, tenure and type from mainstream housing to a variety of projects serving particular needs. The tenure type will cover all affordable tenures such as social and mid-market rent, full market, private rented and market sale.

The projects may be located in any part of Scotland. but will predominantly be located in the central Belt of Scotland including, in places including Glasgow, Edinburgh, East, West & Mid Lothian.

West & East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, Falkirk, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire. WHG said that the total number of units in each of the geographical areas may vary and no specific numbers can be guaranteed in any area or in total.