Caddick wins £11m Chancerygate contract

Caddick will build phase one of Chancerygate’s Novus business park

The business park is being developed by Chancerygate to provide speculative industrial and warehouse space across 16 acres.

At 244,000 sq ft in total, Novus has a gross development value of around £33m. It is being built at the eastern end of the established Parkgate Industrial Estate in Knutsford.

Chancerygate has not used Caddick before and this is the largest construction contract that it has awarded in its near 25-year history.

Caddick Construction is expected to start construction immediately, with phase one scheduled to complete in September 2020.

Phase one will see the development of nine industrial and warehouse units totalling 132,000 sq ft, ranging in size from 4,100 sq ft to 25,000 sq ft, and highway improvements such as a new roundabout.

Caddick Construction northwest managing director Ian Threadgold said: “We hope this is the start of a successful long-term relationship between our two companies. We are enjoying an excellent year of new project wins and look forward to delivering an exceptional business park for Chancerygate.”

Yorkshire-based Caddick Construction opened a Warrington office in 2015 as part of a strategic push across the Pennines. Within its first three years, the office has secured 14 contracts totalling £56m.

Chancerygate development director Mike Walker said: “Novus is our flagship development in the northwest and working alongside Caddick we start construction with real momentum. They have an excellent track record of successfully delivering projects of this type and scale, and we are very pleased to be working with them for the first time.”

