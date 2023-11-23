£100m Grimsby development out to tender

The Alexandra Dock site that has been identified for housing

North East Lincolnshire Council is seeking a developer to take on a brownfield site in Alexandra Dock, near the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre.

The site, behind the newly renovated Garth Lane waterfront area, has been earmarked by the council for urban housing. A contract notice has now been published advertising the £100m opportunity.

Investment worth £7.8m to support the development at this site has already been secured through the government’s Towns Fund.

Council leader Philip Jackson said: “The main objective of this work is to create a place that connects the town and its community with its waterside, creating a fantastic urban living environment. There’s a long way to go yet, and developments of this scale don’t happen overnight. But we are working to improve the town centre as a whole and this is part of that vision. Step-by-step we want to change how our town centre is used and enjoyed as a whole.”

Potential bidders can view documentation on www.find-tender.service.gov.uk.

Selected developers will then take part in a competitive dialogue, followed by an invitation to submit formal tenders to develop out the site from 2024 onwards.

