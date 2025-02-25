126 contractors named for £660m retrofit framework

A total of 126 specialist consultants and contractors have been appointed to a new public sector framework launched today by LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG).

The retrofit and decarbonisation (N9) framework runs until the end of February 2029 and provides public sector clients and registered social landlords with access to vetted local suppliers with capabilities to assess and retrofit social housing and public sector buildings. It is valued at £660m.

Available through LHCPG’s five regional business units, the framework covers a range of retrofit services, including consultancy, multi-disciplinary works, building insulation and performance, low-carbon heating systems, control and management systems, and electrical services, including electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar photovoltaics.

The framework aims to address all aspects of a building's energy efficiency, enabling the decarbonisation of existing housing stock and public buildings to meet future climate and carbon reduction goals.

It is the first framework to implement LHCPG’s new social value strategy, which will see LHCPG monitoring and reporting on the overall performance of this framework – working with the appointed companies and clients to gather and assess the added value created across individual wellbeing, social mobility, and sustainability.

LHCPG chief executive Clive Feeney saide: “The N9 framework will play a vital role in helping local authorities and housing associations work towards the UK’s newest and boldest targets on decarbonisation announced at COP29.

“As a country, we are now aiming for an 81% cut in emissions by 2035. This will demand a huge push on the low carbon retrofit of social homes, and a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions across 1.9 million non-domestic public buildings too.”

The N9 framework has six workstreams:

Consultancy: combines energy policy and strategy development with grant funding support, providing comprehensive assistance to organisations in planning and implementing energy-efficient strategies.

Multi-disciplinary works: focuses on multi-technology installations with clarified value bands, accommodating diverse contract sizes and technologies, and includes provisions for micro and small contractors.

Building insulation and performance (passive): covers various insulation types, including internal, loft, cavity wall, and external insulation, with specific lots tailored to different building sizes and types.

Heating systems: encompasses a range of heating solutions, from domestic to commercial systems, and integrates smart controls and energy systems where applicable.

Control and management systems: addresses building management systems (BMS) and individual metering, catering to the needs in communal heating systems and energy management.

Electrical: includes lots for solar PV and battery storage, and electric vehicle charging, responding to the growing demand for integrated energy solutions and EV infrastructure.

In addition to the fixed-term framework over the next four years, LHCPG has also launched a dynamic purchasing system (DPS) option for low carbon retrofit servicing and maintenance works. Companies can apply to join throughout its lifetime rather than it being a fixed framework for the framework lifecycle, as with the N9 framework.

The full list of companies appointed to LHC Procurement Group’s retrofit and decarbonisation (N9) framework are:

LHC – Midlands, London and South East:

Alcema

Aran Insulation

Arc Group London

Arte Construction

Aston Heating t/a Aston Group

Axis Europe

Bailey Partnership (Consultants)

Baily Garner

Bell Group

Breyer Group

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

BSW Heating

Calisen Metering Services

Carbon3

Cenergist

Chas Berger

CLC Contractors

Cornerstone (East Anglia)

Cuttle Construction

Durkan

E.on UK Green Funding Solutions

Easy Heat Systems

ECD Architects

Eco Efficient Home Solutions

Ecosafe Heating t/a Ecosafe Group

EDF Energy Customers

Elevate Everywhere

Equans Regeneration

ETEC Contract Services

EV Chargers

Feed it Green

Fortem Solutions

Guildmore

Hestia

Holmes Miller

Home Efficient

Houghton & Son

Ian Williams

Infinity Energy Organisation

Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)

Keegans

Landmark Facades

Lawtech Group

LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)

Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective

Low Carbon Exchange

McBains

Momentum 4

Morgan Sindall Property Services

MP Group U K

Mulalley & Company

Next Energy Solutions

Oakray

Pellings

PHS Home Solutions

Ridge & Partners

Saltire Facilities Management

Ser Contractor

SERS Energy Solutions Group

Severn Wye Energy Agency

Sureserve Compliance Central

Sureserve Compliance South

Sureserve Energy Services UK

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

Sycous

Synergize

T Brown Group

ThermoServ

TSG Building Services

Turner & Townsend Consulting

Village Heating

Vinci Construction UK

Warmworks Scotland

Wates Property Services

Watts Group

XCO2 Energy

Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC):

Axis Europe

Baily Garner

Bell Group

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Calisen Metering Services

Cenergist

CLC Contractors

Easy Heat Systems

ECD Architects

EDF Energy Customers

Elevate Everywhere

Equans Regeneration

EV Chargers

Feed it Green

Fortem Solutions

Hestia

Ian Williams

Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)

Keegans

Lawtech Group

Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective

Mabbett & Associates

McBains

Michael Dyson Associates

Morgan Sindall Property Services

MP Group UK

Next Energy Solutions

P Casey & Co

PHS Home Solutions

Procast Building Contractors

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Sureserve Compliance North West

Sureserve Energy Services UK

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

Sycous

Synergize

Turner & Townsend Consulting

United Living (South)

Ward Williams Associates

Warmworks Scotland

Wates Property Services

XCO2 Energy

South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA):

Alcema

Bailey Partnership (Consultants)

Bell Group

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Cenergist

CLC Contractors

E.on UK Green Funding Solutions

Easy Heat Systems

Ecosafe Heating t/a Ecosafe Group

EDF Energy Customers

Gleeds Building Surveying

Ian Williams

Joyner PA Cymru

Kirkham Board Associates

Lawtech Group

LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)

Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective

Low Carbon Exchange

M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)

Mabbett & Associates

MP Group UK

PHS Home Solutions

QODA Consulting

Rand Associates Consultancy Services

Ridge & Partners

Saltire Facilities Management

SERS Energy Solutions Group

Severn Wye Energy Agency

Smart Energy Homes

Sureserve Energy Services UK

Sycous

Synergize

Turner & Townsend Consulting

Value Optimised Retrofit

Vinci Construction UK

Ward Williams Associates

Wates Property Services

Watts Group

Westcountry Maintenance Services

XCO2 Energy

Zing Energy

Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA):

Anglesey Solar and Electrical

ASW Property Services

Bailey Partnership (Consultants)

Bell Group

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Channel Electrical Systems

CLC Contractors

E.on UK Green Funding Solutions

Easy Heat Systems

Feed it Green

Gibson Specialist Technical Services

Gleeds Building Surveying

GMI Electrical

Greenlands Heating

Ian Williams

Ivor Cook

Joyner PA Cymru

LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)

Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective

Lightning Solutions (Wales)

Litegreen

Low Carbon Exchange

M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)

Mabbett & Associates

Michael Dyson Associates

MP Group U K

PHS Home Solutions

Property Building Maintenance (Wales)

R&M Williams (Holdings)

Scene Connect

SERS Energy Solutions Group

Severn Wye Energy Agency

Smart Energy Homes

Sureserve Energy Services UK

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

Sycous

Synergize

Turner & Townsend Consulting

Warmserve Services

Warmworks Scotland

XCO2 Energy

Zing Energy

Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA):

AC Whyte & Co

AES

BCA Insulation

Bell Group

BRB Electrical

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Carbon Futures (Consultancy)

Cenergist

Changeworks Resources for Life

Collective Architecture

Dalkia Operations

E.on UK Green Funding Solutions

Easy Heat Systems

ECD Architects

EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland North)

Gleeds Building Surveying

GMG Contractors

Holmes Miller

Inspired Design & Development

Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)

James Frew

Lawtech Group

Luths Services

Mabbett & Associates

Max Fordham

Momentum 4

Morgan Sindall Property Services

MP Group UK

PHS Home Solutions

Procast Building Contractors

Richard Irvin FM

Saltire Facilities Management

Scene Connect

SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland)

Sureserve Energy Services UK

Sycous

The Edinburgh Boiler Company

Turner & Townsend Consulting

Union Technical Services

Valley Group

Warmworks Scotland

XCO2 Energy

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk