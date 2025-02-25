126 contractors named for £660m retrofit framework

A total of 126 specialist consultants and contractors have been appointed to a new public sector framework launched today by LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG).
The retrofit and decarbonisation (N9) framework runs until the end of February 2029 and provides public sector clients and registered social landlords with access to vetted local suppliers with capabilities to assess and retrofit social housing and public sector buildings. It is valued at £660m.
Available through LHCPG’s five regional business units, the framework covers a range of retrofit services, including consultancy, multi-disciplinary works, building insulation and performance, low-carbon heating systems, control and management systems, and electrical services, including electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar photovoltaics.
The framework aims to address all aspects of a building's energy efficiency, enabling the decarbonisation of existing housing stock and public buildings to meet future climate and carbon reduction goals.
It is the first framework to implement LHCPG’s new social value strategy, which will see LHCPG monitoring and reporting on the overall performance of this framework – working with the appointed companies and clients to gather and assess the added value created across individual wellbeing, social mobility, and sustainability.
LHCPG chief executive Clive Feeney saide: “The N9 framework will play a vital role in helping local authorities and housing associations work towards the UK’s newest and boldest targets on decarbonisation announced at COP29.
“As a country, we are now aiming for an 81% cut in emissions by 2035. This will demand a huge push on the low carbon retrofit of social homes, and a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions across 1.9 million non-domestic public buildings too.”
The N9 framework has six workstreams:
- Consultancy: combines energy policy and strategy development with grant funding support, providing comprehensive assistance to organisations in planning and implementing energy-efficient strategies.
- Multi-disciplinary works: focuses on multi-technology installations with clarified value bands, accommodating diverse contract sizes and technologies, and includes provisions for micro and small contractors.
- Building insulation and performance (passive): covers various insulation types, including internal, loft, cavity wall, and external insulation, with specific lots tailored to different building sizes and types.
- Heating systems: encompasses a range of heating solutions, from domestic to commercial systems, and integrates smart controls and energy systems where applicable.
- Control and management systems: addresses building management systems (BMS) and individual metering, catering to the needs in communal heating systems and energy management.
- Electrical: includes lots for solar PV and battery storage, and electric vehicle charging, responding to the growing demand for integrated energy solutions and EV infrastructure.
In addition to the fixed-term framework over the next four years, LHCPG has also launched a dynamic purchasing system (DPS) option for low carbon retrofit servicing and maintenance works. Companies can apply to join throughout its lifetime rather than it being a fixed framework for the framework lifecycle, as with the N9 framework.
The full list of companies appointed to LHC Procurement Group’s retrofit and decarbonisation (N9) framework are:
LHC – Midlands, London and South East:
- Alcema
- Aran Insulation
- Arc Group London
- Arte Construction
- Aston Heating t/a Aston Group
- Axis Europe
- Bailey Partnership (Consultants)
- Baily Garner
- Bell Group
- Breyer Group
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- BSW Heating
- Calisen Metering Services
- Carbon3
- Cenergist
- Chas Berger
- CLC Contractors
- Cornerstone (East Anglia)
- Cuttle Construction
- Durkan
- E.on UK Green Funding Solutions
- Easy Heat Systems
- ECD Architects
- Eco Efficient Home Solutions
- Ecosafe Heating t/a Ecosafe Group
- EDF Energy Customers
- Elevate Everywhere
- Equans Regeneration
- ETEC Contract Services
- EV Chargers
- Feed it Green
- Fortem Solutions
- Guildmore
- Hestia
- Holmes Miller
- Home Efficient
- Houghton & Son
- Ian Williams
- Infinity Energy Organisation
- Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)
- Keegans
- Landmark Facades
- Lawtech Group
- LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)
- Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective
- Low Carbon Exchange
- McBains
- Momentum 4
- Morgan Sindall Property Services
- MP Group U K
- Mulalley & Company
- Next Energy Solutions
- Oakray
- Pellings
- PHS Home Solutions
- Ridge & Partners
- Saltire Facilities Management
- Ser Contractor
- SERS Energy Solutions Group
- Severn Wye Energy Agency
- Sureserve Compliance Central
- Sureserve Compliance South
- Sureserve Energy Services UK
- Sustainable Building Services (UK)
- Sycous
- Synergize
- T Brown Group
- ThermoServ
- TSG Building Services
- Turner & Townsend Consulting
- Village Heating
- Vinci Construction UK
- Warmworks Scotland
- Wates Property Services
- Watts Group
- XCO2 Energy
Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC):
- Axis Europe
- Baily Garner
- Bell Group
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Calisen Metering Services
- Cenergist
- CLC Contractors
- Easy Heat Systems
- ECD Architects
- EDF Energy Customers
- Elevate Everywhere
- Equans Regeneration
- EV Chargers
- Feed it Green
- Fortem Solutions
- Hestia
- Ian Williams
- Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)
- Keegans
- Lawtech Group
- Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective
- Mabbett & Associates
- McBains
- Michael Dyson Associates
- Morgan Sindall Property Services
- MP Group UK
- Next Energy Solutions
- P Casey & Co
- PHS Home Solutions
- Procast Building Contractors
- Rothwell Plumbing Services
- Sureserve Compliance North West
- Sureserve Energy Services UK
- Sustainable Building Services (UK)
- Sycous
- Synergize
- Turner & Townsend Consulting
- United Living (South)
- Ward Williams Associates
- Warmworks Scotland
- Wates Property Services
- XCO2 Energy
South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA):
- Alcema
- Bailey Partnership (Consultants)
- Bell Group
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Cenergist
- CLC Contractors
- E.on UK Green Funding Solutions
- Easy Heat Systems
- Ecosafe Heating t/a Ecosafe Group
- EDF Energy Customers
- Gleeds Building Surveying
- Ian Williams
- Joyner PA Cymru
- Kirkham Board Associates
- Lawtech Group
- LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)
- Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective
- Low Carbon Exchange
- M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)
- Mabbett & Associates
- MP Group UK
- PHS Home Solutions
- QODA Consulting
- Rand Associates Consultancy Services
- Ridge & Partners
- Saltire Facilities Management
- SERS Energy Solutions Group
- Severn Wye Energy Agency
- Smart Energy Homes
- Sureserve Energy Services UK
- Sycous
- Synergize
- Turner & Townsend Consulting
- Value Optimised Retrofit
- Vinci Construction UK
- Ward Williams Associates
- Wates Property Services
- Watts Group
- Westcountry Maintenance Services
- XCO2 Energy
- Zing Energy
Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA):
- Anglesey Solar and Electrical
- ASW Property Services
- Bailey Partnership (Consultants)
- Bell Group
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Channel Electrical Systems
- CLC Contractors
- E.on UK Green Funding Solutions
- Easy Heat Systems
- Feed it Green
- Gibson Specialist Technical Services
- Gleeds Building Surveying
- GMI Electrical
- Greenlands Heating
- Ian Williams
- Ivor Cook
- Joyner PA Cymru
- LCB Group Holdings (Cardo)
- Liberty Group Investments t/a Netzero Collective
- Lightning Solutions (Wales)
- Litegreen
- Low Carbon Exchange
- M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)
- Mabbett & Associates
- Michael Dyson Associates
- MP Group U K
- PHS Home Solutions
- Property Building Maintenance (Wales)
- R&M Williams (Holdings)
- Scene Connect
- SERS Energy Solutions Group
- Severn Wye Energy Agency
- Smart Energy Homes
- Sureserve Energy Services UK
- Sustainable Building Services (UK)
- Sycous
- Synergize
- Turner & Townsend Consulting
- Warmserve Services
- Warmworks Scotland
- XCO2 Energy
- Zing Energy
Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA):
- AC Whyte & Co
- AES
- BCA Insulation
- Bell Group
- BRB Electrical
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Carbon Futures (Consultancy)
- Cenergist
- Changeworks Resources for Life
- Collective Architecture
- Dalkia Operations
- E.on UK Green Funding Solutions
- Easy Heat Systems
- ECD Architects
- EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland North)
- Gleeds Building Surveying
- GMG Contractors
- Holmes Miller
- Inspired Design & Development
- Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)
- James Frew
- Lawtech Group
- Luths Services
- Mabbett & Associates
- Max Fordham
- Momentum 4
- Morgan Sindall Property Services
- MP Group UK
- PHS Home Solutions
- Procast Building Contractors
- Richard Irvin FM
- Saltire Facilities Management
- Scene Connect
- SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland)
- Sureserve Energy Services UK
- Sycous
- The Edinburgh Boiler Company
- Turner & Townsend Consulting
- Union Technical Services
- Valley Group
- Warmworks Scotland
- XCO2 Energy
