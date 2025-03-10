£130m Northampton development moves forward

CGI of the vision for Four Waterside in Northampton

Cityheart has been lined up to develop Northampton’s Four Waterside and Marefair sites, next to the town’s railway station, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The project will deliver a mixed-use scheme for the town centre, bringing forward a complex brownfield site that has been vacant for over a decade.

It will include grade A office space for new and existing businesses, a new hotel, housing and an extra care facility, as well as improved public realm.

Since Cityheart was initially selected as development partner in 2023, archaeological and site investigation surveys have been carried out across both locations.

Cityheart and WNC will now prepare a planning application for the remediation works which will prepare the sites ahead of construction. This remediation work is expected to begin in autumn 2025 and will include ground preparation work to determine the design of the foundations for the site redevelopment.

The formal signing of the development agreement in the coming weeks will enable Cityheart to begin preparation of a planning application for the overall scheme, separate to the remediation works planning application. As part of the next steps, public engagement activity on the development proposals will take place in summer 2025, ahead of the planning application being submitted in autumn 2025.

"Our vision is to deliver waterside homes, commercial and leisure facilities as well as highly sustainable workspaces in a site which will open up the town centre from the rail station,” said Cityheart development director Andrew Sanderson.

The Four Waterside and Marefair scheme is one of the largest brownfield developments in Northamptonshire, with the two sites totalling five acres at the entrance of the town from Northampton’s railway station. The project is supported by a £1.5m grant from the government’s Towns Fund and a further £7m from the Northampton Waterside Enterprise Zone. WNC has secured £24.9m to invest into transforming Northampton’s town centre, with several projects already under way.

