£1.35bn building and fire safety framework launched

The £1.35bn building and fire safety framework, which goes live on Monday 24th April, will be managed by Pretium Frameworks, on behalf of the Hyde Group housing association.

It has been designed and procured jointly by the Hyde Group and procurement advisers Echelon Consultancy.

Running for four years, it builds on the Pretium and Hyde’s first-generation fire safety services framework, with services to enable compliance with the Building Safety Act in addition to the fire safety-related works and services from the original framework.

“Our first-generation framework was very much focused on fire safety,” said Pretium Frameworks director Jessica John. “During the lifetime of that framework the Building Safety Act came into being, providing an opportunity to reframe the new offer to build in additional works and services, supporting housing providers in all areas of building safety compliance.”

Liz Oliver, Hyde’s safer homes and neighbourhoods director, added: “We’re investing significantly in building and fire safety-related works and procured this framework to allow easier access to suppliers to deliver these works and services. The framework was set up with excellent partners and will be available for all public sector organisations to use.

“It was developed using expert specialist advice from the fire safety sector, and through this framework we’re able to deliver quality services, making sure we manage and address building and fire safety issues accordingly and get better value for money.”

The four-year framework is split into 11 workstreams, delivered by main contractors and specialists, and nine of these are further broken down into regional lots:

Lot Workstream Suppliers across all regions Lot 1 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire doors – supply & install Kier Services, Gunite, Shellen Security, Checkmate Fire Solutions, CLM Fireproofing, Gerda Security Products, Trail Group Lot 2 (National) Fire doors – supply only Grady Joinery UK, Dorsuite, Shellen Security, Gerda Security Products Lot 3 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire door inspections Sureserve Fire & Electrical Ltd, Global HSE Solutions, Checkmate Fire Solutions, Harmony Fire, PRP Architects LLP, Gunite, Passive Fire Safety Solutions, Frankham Risk Management Services Lot 4 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire door remedial works Global HSE Solutions, Checkmate Fire Solutions, Sureserve Fire & Electrical, Bell Group, Gunite, Kier Services, Keystone Fire Safety, PiLON Lot 5 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire proofing & stopping Gunite, Kier Services, CLM Fireproofing, Bell Group, Checkmate Fire Solutions, Sureserve Fire & Electrical, Ian Williams Ltd, Trail Group, Shellen Security, Guildmore Lot 6 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) External wall inspections Ventro, PRP Architects LLP, Global HSE Solutions, Bailey Partnership LLP, Keegans, Airey Miller, Frankham Risk Management Services Lot 7 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire engineer PRP Architects LLP, Global HSE Solutions, Frankham Risk Management Services Lot 8 (National) External wall works Guildmore, Kier Services, Durkan, Lawtech Group, Higgins Partnerships, United Living (South), McLaren Construction, Arte Construction, D+B Facades UK Lot 9 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire risk assessors Global HSE Solutions, Clear Safety Services, Tersus Consultancy Ltd, Keystone Fire Safety, Keegans, Frankham Risk Management Services, Ridge & Partners LLP Lot 10 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire safety projects (up to £2m) Global HSE Solutions, AJS, Fieldway Supplies Ltd, CLC Contractors, Harmony Fire, Ian Williams Ltd, Houghton & Son, Diamond Build Group, Breyer Group, Chas Berger, Saltash Enterprises Lot 11 (Sub-lots covering the regions of North/Midlands & Wales/South West/South & East/National) Fire safety projects (over £1.5m) Kier Services, Wates Property Service, United Living (South), Lawtech Group, Higgins Partnerships,Ian Williams Ltd, Diamond Build Group, Global HSE Solutions, Harmony Fire

The framework is open to any public sector organisation throughout the UK, and members of their supply chain, from housing providers and local authorities to NHS hospital trusts.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk