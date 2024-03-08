£140 Manchester shceme approved

Colloco is designed by EPR Architects

Colloco, in the St John's District of Manchester city centre, will be a 16-storey office block.

Henry Boot Developments (HBD) acquired the former Manchester College site in 2019. The college subsequently relocated to a new campus last year.

HBD’s project team includes Arcadis, EPR Architects, Asteer Planning, Curtins, Hoare Lea, and Ramboll.

Chief executive Tim Roberts said: “We are seeing encouraging demand for best-in-class and sustainable offices in England's core cities from potential customers who see collaboration and the health and wellbeing of their employees as fundamental to their future success.

“Winning planning consent for Colloco takes us another step towards satisfying that strong demand.”

Planning consent for Colloco was secured in the week after HBD and Greater Manchester Pension Fund topped out Island, a 100,000 sq ft net zero carbon, smart-enabled Grade A office scheme in John Dalton Street - also in Manchester city centre.

