1.5 million construction workers on UK government support

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer

A total of 679,600 construction jobs have been furloughed and 801,000 self-employed individuals have received grants.

Details of take-up of the Covid-19 support schemes have been released by HM Revenue & Customs, which administers them.

UK businesses have furloughed 679,600 jobs in construction, up to 31st May 2020, since the CJRS was launched on 20th April. This is to help UK employers retain their employees during the crisis and protect the UK economy.

The total value of claims made under the job retention scheme in the construction sector is £1,760m.

An announcement was made on 12th May that the scheme will run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 801,000 self-employed individuals in construction who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On 29th May, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to this scheme. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant, will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

In total, for both schemes, a total of £4.624bn has been paid out across all industries up to 31st May 2020.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, said: “The UK government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses across the UK during the crisis. Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk