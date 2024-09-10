£17m order for JCB

Plant Hire UK managing director Graham Jones (right) with JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner and some of the new machines

Lancashire-based Plant Hire UK has placed an order for more than 300 JCB machines, including a range of tracked excavators, site dumpers and Loadall telehandlers.

Plant Hire UK was founded in 2005 and since that time has placed more than £200m worth of orders with JCB – equivalent to more than 5,000 new machines.

Managing director Graham Jones said: “Some years ago I decided to make Plant Hire UK 100% loyal to JCB, with machines supplied and supported by Gunn JCB. Since then, I have only ever purchased JCB equipment, underlining Plant Hire UK’s commitment to support its customers with the best machines and the best back-up in the industry. Customers, both old and new, will continue to receive market leading support as the group invests in its ambitious plans for the future".

