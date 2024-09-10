£17m order for JCB

  1. Instagram
Wed September 11 2024

18 hours Plant Hire UK has placed a £17m order with dealer Gunn JCB for new machinery.

Plant Hire UK managing director Graham Jones (right) with JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner and some of the new machines
Lancashire-based Plant Hire UK has placed an order for more than 300 JCB machines, including a range of tracked excavators, site dumpers and Loadall telehandlers.

Plant Hire UK was founded in 2005 and since that time has placed more than £200m worth of orders with JCB – equivalent to more than 5,000 new machines.

Managing director Graham Jones said: “Some years ago I decided to make Plant Hire UK 100% loyal to JCB, with machines supplied and supported by Gunn JCB. Since then, I have only ever purchased JCB equipment, underlining Plant Hire UK’s commitment to support its customers with the best machines and the best back-up in the industry. Customers, both old and new, will continue to receive market leading support as the group invests in its ambitious plans for the future".

