£18m Newry development gets going

left to right are Choice senior development officer Martina McGrattan-Hynds, Clonrose Developments director Stephen Davey and Choice head of growth Siobhan McCrystal

Northern Ireland housing association Choice Housing is turning the former Saint Clare’s Convent and Primary School in Newry’s High Street into a mixed tenure development of 88 units.

Clonrose Developments is leading the development of the site with H&J Martin Construction as main contractor. Architect is Hall Black Douglas Architects with Newry-based Gray Designs.

Development of the scheme is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, when 18 two-bed apartments will be available for private rent managed by Choice subsidiary Maple & May. The remaining 70 will be social housing properties, managed by Choice.

Choice Group chief executive Michael McDonnell said: “This is one of Choice Housing’s biggest and most ambitious projects in recent times and I am pleased to see the project get under way.

“Not only does this development represent a significant boost to the area economically and, at the same time, help to address the ever-growing need for social and private rentals in Newry, we also believe it is sensitive to an area that has historical significance and interest.

“In a part of Newry that’s been under-developed for some time now, when St Clare’s has been finished by contractors, Choice Housing is confident that this will be a very attractive place to live.”

Clonrose Developments director Stephen Davey added: “The former St Clare’s Convent and Primary School represents a very challenging site from a development perspective, located within a conservation area and combining the sympathetic restoration of a listed chapel and the retention of many mature trees. However, once complete, we are confident it will provide a unique setting for the 88 new homes, within walking distance of Newry city centre.”

