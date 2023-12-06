£18m Newry development gets going

Northern Ireland housing association Choice Housing is turning the former Saint Clare’s Convent and Primary School in Newry’s High Street into a mixed tenure development of 88 units.
Clonrose Developments is leading the development of the site with H&J Martin Construction as main contractor. Architect is Hall Black Douglas Architects with Newry-based Gray Designs.
Development of the scheme is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, when 18 two-bed apartments will be available for private rent managed by Choice subsidiary Maple & May. The remaining 70 will be social housing properties, managed by Choice.
Choice Group chief executive Michael McDonnell said: “This is one of Choice Housing’s biggest and most ambitious projects in recent times and I am pleased to see the project get under way.
“Not only does this development represent a significant boost to the area economically and, at the same time, help to address the ever-growing need for social and private rentals in Newry, we also believe it is sensitive to an area that has historical significance and interest.
“In a part of Newry that’s been under-developed for some time now, when St Clare’s has been finished by contractors, Choice Housing is confident that this will be a very attractive place to live.”
Clonrose Developments director Stephen Davey added: “The former St Clare’s Convent and Primary School represents a very challenging site from a development perspective, located within a conservation area and combining the sympathetic restoration of a listed chapel and the retention of many mature trees. However, once complete, we are confident it will provide a unique setting for the 88 new homes, within walking distance of Newry city centre.”
