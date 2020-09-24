£200m business park approved in Tunbridge Wells

The Garden of England

The scheme, named Kingstanding, will turn 30 acres of green belt land in into 800,000 sq ft offices and warehouses.

Scott Brownrigg architects have designed the development in a parkland setting alongside ancient woodland.

All planning matters have been addressed by the planning committee of Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and the scheme is now only subject to the resolution of highways mitigation measures and completion of the standard procedural and judicial review process.

U+I chief development officer Richard Upton said: "U+I is now a step closer to unlocking the potential in this unused greenbelt land just outside Tunbridge Wells town centre as a thriving new business destination and community space, with nature and wellbeing at its heart.”

