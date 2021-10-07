2021 set to be record year for Euro Auctions

With the supply of new plant and machinery from OEMs strangled Euro Auctions still sources a regular supply of good stock and equipment for its 'flag ship' site in Leeds.

"Despite the last 18-months being unprecedented in terms of new stock, the Euro Auctions team of sales managers and territory managers have worked relentlessly to source and consign regular supplies of good quality construction and agricultural machinery to all Leeds sales in 2021. With two sales to go in October and December, Euro Auctions is on track to put over 40,000 lots over the ramp, with a hammer total for the year in excess of £260 million." Chris Osborne, Euro Auctions Territory Manager

In the year to date, at the Leeds auction site, Euro Auctions has put nearly 3,000 excavators over the ramp, 200+ articulated dump trucks 900 telehandlers, 900 site dumper, 300 wheeled loaders, 1200 manlifts, 422 tractors, 425 rollers, 170 Dozers, and the list goes on. With two sales to go in October and December, we are still looking for good kit, as we have the buyers!

So, the message to all our customers, as well as those having never bought or sold with Euro Auctions, is that we market and sell at our flagship site in Leeds, more construction, agricultural and industrial equipment, plant and machinery than any other sale site in Europe. Euro Auctions, Leeds, for those that have never visited the site, is an awe-inspiring experience. Currently spreading over 80 acres of hard-standing, machinery and equipment occupies every square metre of the site, with row upon row of every conceivable make and model of excavator, dozer, backhoe, dumper, loader, telehandler, man lift, crane, tractor, attachments and hand tools, the list is endless. With on average 5,500 lots up for grabs at each sale, Euro Auctions, Leeds is like one huge great multi machinery super dealership.

In the year to date, Euro Auctions has sourced, prepared for sale, and sold 29,248 lots with a hammer total of £199 million, and is looking for the next two auctions in October and December to be bumper sales. The stock sold to date includes the following numbers:

Regardless of what our customers are looking for they are never short of choice. It's not unusual to see hundreds of excavators, tractors, telehandlers, mini diggers, etc, at the Leeds sale. In the commercials section buyers can choose from and wide range of makes and models, including many varieties of truck, tractor unit, tipper, flatbed, trailer or low-loader. The other advantage of visiting a Euro Auctions sale is all equipment for sale is accessible to all prospective buyers who can start the engines, raise the booms, check hydraulics, track back and forth and kick the tyres. Which, after all is what every buyer wants to do.

With the supply of new equipment from OEMs in short supply for the last 18-months, good, late, low hour machines are in high demand. What sets Euro Auctions above that of our competitors is the ability to source good machinery and equipment, in quantity, and on an ongoing basis. Euro Auctions has a global team of sales managers and country managers that have developed good solid working relationships with vendors, rental companies, operators, and large civils firms. When good plant and machinery does come onto the market, that network can bring those machines to the next Euro Auctions sale. In certain cases we can match buyer's requirements by sourcing specific items through our network.

Size and Scale

From the early days of Euro Auctions, Leeds was always the mecca where you could find great kit, with knowledgeable advice, great service, fair commission rates, and a team on the ground that would go above and beyond to provide the best level of service. Now, with significant investment, Euro Auctions has built the finest auction site in Europe. With two sales rings, an 'online' bidding ring, corporate HQ and hospitality centre, the largest jet wash bay in the UK, workshops, spray bays, and shot blast bays, with the current site extending to 80 acres of usable space, with more land for expansion in due course.

Item Numbers 6 Ton+ Excavators 445 10 Ton+ Excavators 526 20 Ton+ Excavators 571 Mini Excavators 1280 Total excavators 2822 Manlifts 1204 Site Dumpers 898 Telehandlers 877 Rollers 425 Tractors 422 Wheeled Loaders 304 Articulated Dumptrucks 199 Backhoe Loaders 197 Dozers 169 Wheeled Excavators 137

Bidding & Buying

Buying from Euro Auctions could not be easier. We operate unreserved public auctions, meaning all lots are sold on the day to the highest bidder. There are no minimum bids; no reserve prices and no buy backs. Once you start searching for equipment, sign up for a free account, enabling you to save searches, add items to a watchlist and leave pre-bids. To obtain a bidding number you must register for each auction you are interested in and when you have found the item you want, you can bid in one of four ways:

On-site - in person at the live auction

Online - using our secure bidding platform

Pre-bid - leave a bid in advance of an auction

Marketplace – visit Euro Auctions 24/7 Daily Marketplace where buyers can make an offer or buy now on a range of items

Buyer’s Commission is set at 10% on the first £2,000 and 2.5% on the balance, with VAT charged on the total hammer price, which includes the buyers commission.

VAT is charged at 20% in the UK, 19% in Germany, 21% in Spain, 10% in Australia(GST) and in USA Sales Tax is charged at State Tax of 4% plus local county tax (2-4%), depending on delivery method unless valid sales exemption certificate is produced.

Sole Vendor Sales

Euro Auctions has built good relationships with many of the UKs leading rental companies, who use the site in Leeds to rotate stock, acquire stock, and when large numbers of ex-hire equipment need to be sold, Euro Auctions has conducted 'sole vendor' sales. In the leaner times of recession and Covid when OEMs ceased manufacture, rental companies searching for good late stock found it at Euro Auctions.

Services to Sellers

As part of the overall package offered by Euro Auctions to sellers, we provide a comprehensive set of services to help the seller consign equipment to the most appropriate sale, to gain interest from the most appropriate audience, achieving 'best price' whilst ensuring the kit for sale looks as good as it can whilst going over the ramp.

From a seller perspective we completely take the hard work out of getting the best return for our customers’ equipment. The sale of an asset is a key part of that equipment’s life-cycle of ownership and it needs to be done as efficiently as possible. We aim to achieve the best possible price for our customers with very little effort needed on their part.

Our team of experienced sales and territory managers provide advice and guidance throughout the selling process. This includes offering different disposal methods depending on the type and volume of equipment that the customer needs to sell. Traditionally this is through our normal auction process but for specialised or large static equipment this may be through our 24/7 Daily Marketplace.

We can work with consignors to appraise machinery for sale, providing reasonable valuations, and can even arrange for transport to get your kit to Leeds, or another sale site where a more receptive audience may bid stronger. Once we receive your stock for sale at our Leeds site our skilled workshop teams can complete any prep work that may be required, conducting repairs, painting, washing and preparing kit for sale. Our teams on site will then photograph or video your kit, that will be listed on our website, on social media and in various marketing publications worldwide.

For sellers the ability to sell everything in one place is big advantage, from 20t excavators, to mini diggers, dozers, dump trucks, site dumpers, including, vans, commercial vehicles, buckets, attachments and hand-tools, all in one place. Once your equipment is sold, the seller knows they are guaranteed to be paid for that machine, and it is our job to invoice and collect proceeds from the buyer.

Service to Buyers

For buyers we provide a range of services designed to make the process of buying with us as pain and stress free as possible. Some buyers may be new to the used plant market, and our sales managers can help in appraising a machine they may be interested in, whilst providing bidding advice. For buyers we work closely with various agents to assist with worldwide shipping, and we can dismantle equipment and load in to containers or on to transport as required.

For new potential buyers we make it very easy to create an account to either bid in person at a live sale or online. It is crucial to make business as easy as possible, as in this modern-day people like convenience and simplicity, and that is exactly what Euro Auctions strives to achieve. We know that for buyers this is priceless, for them it means one trip to one location for a few days or buying online through one sale, where they can get their hands on everything they need for a project. Combined haulage makes it very efficient for them to collect.

Live Internet Bidding

All sales are conducted live, as a physical sale, whilst being streamed live-online. With time being precious UK buyers can see the lots they are interested in and then bid from office or home, or even from overseas. Our simple and robust bidding platform makes it easy for buyers to secure their chosen item, and if they are not able to visit Leeds in person, one of our sales managers can provide that all important appraisal and valuation.

Global Marketing

No sale is complete without interested buyers, and Euro Auctions promotes every sale to a known database of loyal buyers in over 100 countries around the globe. With a mix of global advertising, PR, direct mailing, social media, paid for web traffic, and with territory managers promoting news of sales via their own social networks. By promoting Leeds to an international audience, we gain registered bidders from around the globe, as used construction and agricultural machinery is now seen as a global commodity, and it does travel to where it is needed most, depending upon the various large infrastructure projects are currently in progress.

World Beating

Euro Auctions also specialises in off-site sales, and in 2017 hosted the largest ever one day auction of mobile cranes, when Hewden went into administration, and in 4 hours sold 127 mobile cranes with a hammer total of £27m.

Euro Auctions - GLOBAL

Euro Auctions conducts over 60 major unreserved auctions every year at 8 permanent auction sites in the UK, Australia, Spain, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the USA, Euro Auctions markets equipment globally to over 100 countries and offers an online sales platform that is robust, secure and free to use. We have a loyal and constantly growing customer base of buyers and sellers from a vast array of industries, meaning we can re-home equipment at true global market value for our sellers and provide a huge selection of equipment from for our buyers around the world.

Demand for equipment is high so get in touch with a Euro Auctions representative to see how they can help with your equipment needs.

This article was paid for by Euro Auctions, find out more

