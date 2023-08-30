£210m Goole development approved

The Greenways in Goole

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has granted Beal Homes permission to build 600 homes at The Greenways in Goole.

The Greenways is Beal’s largest-ever development, ultimately extending to 806 properties, and the biggest housing scheme in the East Yorkshire town for decades.

The development is on a 73-acre site off Rawcliffe Road in Goole. Beal has already sold more than 180 homes on the development.

Chief executive Richard Beal said: “We identified the rich potential of Goole many years ago now, as well as a pent-up demand for high-quality new homes in the town. The strong sales we have achieved and the continuing high demand we are seeing at The Greenways has justified our confidence.

“We’re now pleased to have secured full planning permission to continue our long-term investment and the critical contribution we’re making to Goole’s remarkable rejuvenation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk