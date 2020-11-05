£228m Mottram bypass goes out to consultation

Traffic crawling through Mottram in Longdendale

Mottram in Longdendale is on the 25-mile trans-Pennine route between Manchester and Sheffield, connecting the M67 in the northwest to the M1 in Yorkshire.

The proposed two-mile bypass would run from the roundabout at the end of the M67 (junction 4) to a new junction on the A57 in Woolley Bridge.

The scheme would include a new dual carriageway to the north of Mottram to connect the motorway roundabout to the A57 at Mottram Moor. A new single carriageway road from Mottram Moor to Woolley Bridge would also separate Glossop traffic from vehicles travelling over the Pennines, along the A628 Woodhead Pass.

Peter Molyneux, major roads director at Transport for the North, said: “The Mottram bypass, along with a number of other schemes in this regional corridor, will make a significant difference to safety, journey times and reliability for longer trips, and also reduce congestion and pollution locally.”

A planning application for the £228m Mottram bypass is expected to be submitted next year once the consultation responses have been considered. If the project is approved by the government, construction work could start by spring 2023.

