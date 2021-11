CGI of the planned road

The planned road will link the A291 Sturry Hill with the A28 Sturry Road, 3km northeast of Canterbury.

The project value is put at £29.6m by client Kent County Council, with a construction budget of £16.6m.

The project includes three new roundabouts.

