3D machine control coming to mini excavators

Leica says that operators of mini excavators will be able to use the MC1 system’s portable control panel across multiple machines.

They can connect to the cloud-based collaboration platform Leica ConX, to share and report as-built documentation with the office and colleagues.

“We look forward to including the mini excavators in our quality 3D offering for excavators,” said Kris Maas, Leica Geosystems Machine Control director of product management.

“Leica Geosystems has provided 3D machine control solutions for more than 20 years, and for our customers, it is an advantage to choose a supplier that can deliver 3D machine control for all machines on a connected construction site.”

