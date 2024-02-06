40-metre spider lift described as a ‘gamechanger'

the Hinowa 40.18 Lightlift Performance IIIS.

Paramount Platforms, which specialises in spider lifts, has become the first UK hire company to take delivery of the new Hinowa 40.18 Lightlift Performance IIIS.

The tracked spider boom is the largest in the Hinowa range, with a maximum working height of 40.2 metres.

Paramount Platforms sent the spider platform straight out on long-term hire to support planned maintenance work on a financial office building in central London.

The Hinowa Lightlift 40.18 has a maximum outreach of 17.5m. It has a larger basket than other Hinowa spider lifts, with a maximum capacity of 300kg and an unrestricted capacity of 230kg.

Paramount Platforms director Lee Kerr explained what makes this machine different. He said: "It's a gamechanger in terms of the ability of our clients to work independently at heights approaching 40 metres and where significant outreach is needed.

"We almost always supply our other large spider lifts with an operator. The Hinowa 40.18 is so easy to use, if the client has experience using other Hinowa platforms, I have no qualms about the 40.18 going out on self-drive hire."

Its ease-of-use is not just a nice to have, he added, but opens up the possibility of hiring large platforms to a whole new segment of customers, by influencing judgements about rental risks.

Lee Kerr added: "It's just as simple to operate as a Hinowa 17.75, so with a standard familiarisation training, it can be operated by a cleaning technician or a surveyor carrying out a building inspection. Members of the facilities management team who were the first to take our Hinowa 40.18 on hire were amazed at its performance, including how quiet it is. It's achieving everything we expected, and more."

Paramount Platforms has taken a bi-energy Hinowa 40.18, with a low-emissions diesel engine and lithium batteries for all-electric zero-emissions and low carbon operation. It is also available with diesel engine only or solely with lithium battery electric power.

