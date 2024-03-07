42-storey tower proposed for Birmingham Broad Street

Artist's impression of the proposed building, designed by Marrons

Plans for the 133.5-meter high tower have been submitted to Birmingham City Council by planning, design and development consultant Marrons on behalf of HJB Investments.

Dating back to the early 19th century, the Grade II-listed former Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, at 80 Broad Street, was last in use as a bar, restaurant and nightclub but closed in 2020. The building, known as Islington Villa, has remained vacant since then and fallen into a state of disrepair.

HJB Investments is now looking to restore the building and bring the site back into use by constructing a tower over the top of it with 300 build-to-rent flats. The plans include the creation of a 12,000 sq ft community facilities, a 6,000 sq ft viewing platform with café and exhibition area, a residents’ rooftop terrace, and racks for 300 bicycles.

Marrons planning director Charlotte El Hakiem, who led the application, said: “Broad Street is undergoing a period of intense regeneration, with the overriding vision of creating a vibrant residential neighbourhood, so we are extremely pleased to unveil plans to transform a beautiful Georgian-style building on under-utilised brownfield land.

“The proposal takes a distinctive and innovative approach that allows for the retention and careful repurposing of a Grade II-listed building to bring it back into public use, while simultaneously creating a striking 42-storey landmark tower that contains much-needed housing to accommodate the city’s ever-growing population.

“Beyond the tangible housing benefits, the proposal promises to significantly enhance the city’s public realm, improve connectivity, and invigorate the local economy through the creation of flexible community spaces and onsite amenities – delivering extensive community and public benefits to the area."

Islington Villa was owned by Rice Harris who, along with Owen Johnson and John Berry, established the Islington Glassworks in 1816. From 1842, 80 Broad Street became the new premises of the Birmingham Lying-in Hospital and Dispensary for the Diseases of Women and Children for Birmingham and the West Midlands Counties. By 1955, the building had been renamed the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital.

