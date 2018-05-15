50 sign up for online cement service

Cement giant Cemex reports that it now has 50 UK customers signed up to its new online ordering service.

Cemex is convinced that its new Cemex Go service, allowing customers to place, track and manage orders and payments online, “will revolutionize the industry”.

Cemex Go was introduced into North America last year and it is coming to the UK this year. Cemex UK president Michel Andre said: “Cemex Go is the first platform of its kind offered in our industry and creates an experience for our customers that is superior to anything that has been provided in the past. For our customers, doing business with Cemex UK will be revolutionized and will give real benefits in terms of time and efficiency.”

One of the customers who will be using the new platform is Technic Concrete Floors. Director Darren Murgatroyd said: “The introduction of Cemex Go will undoubtedly bring massive benefits to our business. We will be able to track the deliveries and look at efficiency levels/wastage, which in turn will support our environmental strategies and improved invoicing process. We are looking forward to working with Cemex on this new digital platform.”