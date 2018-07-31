50,000th truck rolls out of Peterlee factory

The 50,000th unit was a Cat 745

The factory in Peterlee began as DJB Engineering in 1973, owned by David Brown. It was acquired by Caterpillar in 1984 and Cat branded articulated trucks began to roll off the production line in 1985.

“The articulated truck has been a key member of Caterpillar’s core product line since it was developed in Peterlee, which has always been its proud home,” said product manager Brent Losey. “I thank the entire team for their focus and dedication to continually improve the design, manufacture and support of these great trucks for our customers.”

He added: “Cat articulated trucks are helping our customers meet their objectives on construction and mine sites around the world. We are proud to see the 50,000th truck drive off the assembly line and look forward to the next 50,000!”

Trader Construction Company of New Bern, North Carolina, USA, received the 50,000th unit during a ceremony held at the Peterlee facility recently. The landmark machine was a 41-tonne Cat 745 articulated truck.