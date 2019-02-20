£50m housing development planned for north London

Heathbourne Village

Consero plans to redevelop Birchville Court into Heathbourne Village, with 41 traditional homes set in landscaped grounds.

Birchville Court, formerly a nursing home, and before that nurses’ lodgings, has been rundown in recent years. Planning applications for redevelopment back into private residential housing were first mooted back in 2008.

Heathbourne Village has been designed to provide traditional English country architecture based on the local vernacular, with features including contrasting brick and render elevations, brick detailing, pitched roofs and bay windows. Design is by Metropolitan Development Consultancy (MDC Architects).

Robert Osborn, managing director of Consero London, said: “Consero London is known for the high quality of our classic British architecture and interiors and our ability to create schemes whose traditional vernacular and style compliment their local setting.”