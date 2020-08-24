£56m Banwell bypass goes out to tender

North Somerset Council has secured of £97m of funding from the government’s housing infrastructure fund (HIF) to build the road to the north of the village, along with a new secondary school.

The new road is expected to relieve traffic in the village and enable new housing development nearby.

The council recognises that it does not yet have enough designed detail for contractors to price against but is looking to bring in a design and build contractor on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis, with stage 1 to include preliminary design and ancillary services, and stage 2 detailed design and construction.

The project includes construction the Banwell bypass, as well as flood mitigation work, improvements to Junction 21 of the M5, strategic capacity improvements to the utility network, and local transport improvements and traffic management within Banwell village.

It is envisaged that construction will start in January 2023 and be completed by March 2024.

The procurement documents are available at: procontract.due-north.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk