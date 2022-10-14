£600m Cavalry Barracks plans approved

The vision

Inland Homes has received, on behalf of the third-party project investor, a resolution to grant planning permission at Cavalry Barracks in West Hounslow for a mixed-use development of 1,525 homes and 2,700 sqm of commercial space.

Inland Homes acquired the site from the Ministry of Defence and submitted the planning application in March 2021. It continues to act on behalf of the project investors to finalise the terms of the Section 106 agreement with the council, which is expected to be signed within the next few months and then support the investor through the site disposal plan.

The former MoD site is one of the largest remaining undeveloped brownfield sites in London at nearly 37 acres.

Nish Malde, interim chief executive of Inland Homes, said: "The historical significance, location and scale of the Cavalry Barracks make this an exceptional brownfield site and we are delighted to have worked with the London Borough of Hounslow to have secured a resolution to grant planning permission on behalf of the project's investor.

"We look forward to finalising the terms of the Section 106 as quickly as possible so that the next phase of the Cavalry Barracks' story can begin."

Architect for the scheme is TP Bennett. Principal director Chris Wieszczycki said: “The reimagined Cavalry Barracks scheme will retain and convert the historical buildings into new homes, creating a community with a real sense of history. Our design is for a sustainable, biodiverse neighbourhood, grounded in the rich heritage of this ex-military site. The former parade ground will be transformed into an attractive piece of green, open land with space for sports, recreation and play to be enjoyed by residents and the public. The scheme presents a unique opportunity to tell the story of a rich past while creating a sustainable, high-quality environment for the future.”

