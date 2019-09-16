£800m expansion approved at Fawley refinery

Fawley refinery is to be expanded

The oil company is planning to increase production of ultra-low sulphur diesel by about 45%, or by 38,000 barrels per day, at Fawley, which is Britain’s largest integrated refinery and petrochemical plant.

The more than £800m investment includes a hydrotreater unit to remove sulphur from diesel, supported by a hydrogen plant.

At its peak, building activity will support up to 1,000 construction jobs and completion is expected in 2021.

Meanwhile, New Forest District Council is also considering an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the old Fawley power station site, just along the coast.

The old power station is set for demollition

In January 2019 Fawley Waterside Ltd, owned by developer Long Harbour, submitted an application for the prior notification of demolition to New Forest District Council as part of the continued management of the site. This application covered the dismantling, removal and site clearance of buildings followed by remediation. It was approved in May 2019 and in June 2019 specialist contractor Brown & Mason began preparation for demolition of the main buildings including the turbine hall, de-aerator building, boiler house, chimney and administration building. Demolition is expected to be completed in 2021.

Further planning applications were submitted in May 2019 to build a mixed use development including 1,500 homes, 103,000 square metres of new commercial, civic and employment space and a two form entry primary school, along with the creation of a canal and dock and a boat stack together. The aim is to have the first homes available by 2023.

The power station site is earmarked for a major regeneration scheme

