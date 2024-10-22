£800m FM framework out to tender

Fusion21's headquarters in Knowsley

Fusion21 is inviting bids from interested suppliers for places on its workplace and facilities management (FM) framework, worth up to £800m over four years.

The framework will provide a range of facilities management (FM) services, from building engineering to bathroom cleaning, for various non-domestic building types.

The framework is split into four lots:

Lot 1: FM principal contractor (total FM)

Lot 2: cleaning and washroom services

Lot 3: security services

Lot 4: building engineering services

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “In response to member and supplier feedback, our refreshed offer is due to launch in February 2025 and will facilitate the outsourcing of building management contracts to support built environment portfolios and enable organisations to focus on their core activities.

“This simplified and compliant framework will offer a fast route to market and updated pricing models, alongside supply chain innovation and efficiencies. Other benefits include flexible call-off procedures to streamline procurement activity.”

Tender documentation is available via hubs.li/Q02RQ30G0 – click on ‘current opportunities’.

The submission deadline is 10am Friday 22nd November 2024.

