97% of sites now back at work

Social distancing requirements are impacting on site productivity. This photo is from a Willmott Dixon office refurb job at 85 Gresham Street, London EC2

Build UK’s contractor members, which includes most of the major tier one companies, have reported this week that 97% of their infrastructure and construction sites are now operating, up from 93% a fortnight ago.

Productivity on site remains impacted by the restrictions of the Covid-19 site operating procedures, including the requirement for social distancing, where possible. However, here too the picture is improving.

Infrastructure sites are now achieving 89% output, Build UK contractors say, up from 85% last week, and construction sites have improved from 74% to 78%.

Members that include housing in their portfolios have confirmed that 93% of their house-building sites in England and Wales are now open, up from 68% a month ago, with output rising from 53% to 78% during that period.

The situation in Scotland remains very different, with just 21% of projects running and output at 27%. The Scottish government is currently implementing Phase 1 of its Covid-19 route map through and out of the crisis,

