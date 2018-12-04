A-Plant acquires Hoist-It

Hoist-It, formed by Gordon Gedling in 1985, has a substantial fleet of Alimak Scando and 650 hoists.

Gordon Gedling retired in 2009 and passed control to Geoffrey Beentjes, who took a stake in the business but Gedling and his wife Margaret together remained the major shareholder until the A-Plant takeover. The purchase price has yet to be disclosed.

A-Plant chief executive Richard Thomas said: “This is a really exciting acquisition for us; established in 1985, Hoist-It is a well-known and respected hirer of passenger and goods hoists. To help ensure everything remains very much business as usual, Hoist-It will continue to operate under their own name from their base in Wigan and importantly with the same dedicated people and systems in place, all of whom I am delighted to welcome to be part of A-Plant.”