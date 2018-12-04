  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Tue December 04 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. A-Plant acquires Hoist-It

A-Plant acquires Hoist-It

15 hours A-Plant has taken over Wigan-based Hoist-It Ltd, a specialist provider of rack and pinion hoists.

Hoist-It, formed by Gordon Gedling in 1985, has a substantial fleet of Alimak Scando and 650 hoists.

Gordon Gedling retired in 2009 and passed control to Geoffrey Beentjes, who took a stake in the business but Gedling and his wife Margaret together remained the major shareholder until the A-Plant takeover. The purchase price has yet to be disclosed.

A-Plant chief executive Richard Thomas said: “This is a really exciting acquisition for us; established in 1985, Hoist-It is a well-known and respected hirer of passenger and goods hoists. To help ensure everything remains very much business as usual, Hoist-It will continue to operate under their own name from their base in Wigan and importantly with the same dedicated people and systems in place, all of whom I am delighted to welcome to be part of A-Plant.”

MPU

More News Channels