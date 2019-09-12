A-Plant invests £2.5m in LED lighting

Trime lighting towers

A-Plant has taken delivery of X-Eco, X-Hybrid and X-Solar Hybrid models, all low energy variants with LED lamps.

Business development director Dave Harris said: "It is essential that we have a good supply of the very latest and most appropriate equipment as winter approaches to keep sites bright and illuminated when reduced daylight hours and low levels of visibility can significantly impact on projects and timescales.

"Our latest investment will provide contractors with significant environmental and financial benefits over traditional lighting towers, offering crisp, clear light over a wide area with significant fuel reduction, lower emissions, longer running times as well as a range of additional benefits.”

He added: "Demand for sustainable, lower carbon producing tower lighting has increased in recent years and we are delighted to offer the biggest fleet in the country."

