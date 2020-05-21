A-Plant/Sunbelt moves to solar lighting towers

The Prolectric ProLight solar powered lighting tower

Sunbelt Rentals Rail has bought an initial 25 units of the Prolectric ProLight solar lighting tower to eliminate the need for a diesel generator when working off-grid, and intends to buy more. The 1320W lights will be used on rail renewal sites including access roads, welfare cabin areas, car parks and the track working area.

Paul Price, director of rail at Sunbelt Rentals, said: “There’s no doubt these new technologies are going to be a complete game changer for our industry and we need to push on to get to a place where using this type of technology is just the norm.

“The environmental impact of running diesel tower lights all night on large-scale sites is no longer sustainable. It’s not just about carbon emissions; Network Rail’s lineside neighbours are also very important to us and by using solar harvesting, we’re not polluting their environment with unwelcome fumes and noise.

“The demand for sustainable, lower carbon producing tower lighting has increased in recent years and Sunbelt are delighted to offer the biggest fleet in the country.”

Paul Price continued: “We’ve made an initial investment of 25 units, with plans to purchase further stock later this year. We anticipate that these solar lighting towers will be a prominent offering in our fleet soon.”

The Prolectric ProLight comprises a trailer-mounted unit with deep-cycle batteries, an array of 330W solar panels, a 7.5-metre telescopic mast and four LED lights which are capable of 550m2 coverage at a minimum lux level of 20 and 10,000 to 40,000 lumens output. They can be monitored remotely to make sure they are still working.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk